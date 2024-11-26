Latest Browns rumors suggest Kevin Stefanski isn't going anywhere anytime soon
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns are in line for another Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft if they continue their road to mediocrity in 2024. Jameis Winston has given the team some life after Deshaun Watson's injury, but will that be enough to save head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry?
While this has not been an easy season for Cleveland, another season in the Top 10 of the draft order could be what does Stefanski in after five years with the team. Berry should be credited with getting the team out of the mud, but he hasn't done a good job of elevating the overall talent.
The Browns find themselves in the familiar confines of last place. Fresh off a playoff appearance, no one would fault them for cleaning house. However, it doesn't seem as though Cleveland is going to wipe 100% of the slate clean.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, unless something "cataclysmic" happens in the next few weeks, all signs point to both Berry and Stefanski coming back in 2025. The Browns might be willing to give both of these decision-makers a mulligan after they were both heralded for 2023's performance.
Browns likely keeping Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry in 2025
Stefanski, who has won Coach of the Year twice with the Browns, has gone 40-38 in charge of Cleveland while winning a playoff game. When handed a quarterback that isn't sucking the life out of the entire franchise like Watson, Stefanski has been able to pull off wins in arguably the toughest division in the league.
Stefanski will likely have a job the second he gets relieved of his duties with Cleveland, as his winning record and offensive background will both be a boon. The Browns will need to decide if one playoff win in five years (which he was sick for) is worth keeping around, however.
Berry's status could be a bit more up in the air. While he has built a solid roster that has impactful players on both sides of the ball, the Watson contract and inability to keep the offensive line together after some decline and injuries are both marks against them. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are still a few tiers above Cleveland in the division.
Browns fans are rightly ticked off by the lack of progress. If Stefanski can't get it together in 2025, a firing would be more likely and even more justified than it would be after this mess of a campaign.