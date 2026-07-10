Latest Browns rumors will instantly end Shedeur Sanders trade speculation

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for yet another season of analyzing a quarterback competition between two players who are likely not going to be the long-term solution, as much-maligned veteran Deshaun Watson and lightning rod youngster Shedeur Sanders will be squaring off against one another.

NFL insider James Palmer still believes that Watson is going to enter the season as the starter, noting that the optics of benching Watson for Sanders if he struggles might look less awkward than if the situation was reversed. However, any talk of a trade, which has been percolating on social media, has been emphatically shut down.

Per Palmer, Sanders has been closing the gap on Watson, saying that he is slowly starting to improve his pocket presence and command of the offense. Palmer also said those steps forward are substantial enough to make sure that Cleveland is not tempted by those who may want to acquire him via trade.

James Palmer says Browns will not consider trading away QB Shedeur Sanders

It's been almost a half-decade since the last time Watson was anything except an unacceptably bad starter. Sanders hasn't been the type of young player who is blowing the proverbial doors off, but his performance last season may have shown enough glints of promise to warrant some developmental energy.

Sanders went through some growing pains during his rookie season, when he threw seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions, but that is to be expected for a fifth-round rookie who came into the league with questions about his pocket presence. Playing on a terrible team with an unwatchable offensive line certainly didn't help matters, especially for someone who saw his flaws magnified by that poor roster construction from last year.

Saying Sanders will have "no excuses" not to produce in 2026 is a bit hyperbolic, but he has what he needs to operate an NFL offense. The offensive line has been completely remade with multiple veteran signings, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston arrived in the NFL Draft, and Todd Monken is a well-regarded offensive coach and quarterback whisperer.

The Browns may be angling toward the future, but it's worth at least seeing if Sanders can provide a spark. After all but giving up on Dillon Gabriel and admitting that Watson is both a sunk cost and a financial mistake, the only option that could give fans a shred of positivity would be running it back with Sanders.