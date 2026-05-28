Latest Browns win-loss prediction strikes a surprisingly different tone

It's always about perspective, and for Cleveland Browns fans, that's something that helps them cope as they move through any given season. Cleveland fans are already seeing predictions by others about how they think their team will fare in the upcoming campaign, and in most cases, the predictions aren't always flattering.

In one recent prediction, Sayre Bedinger of FanSided's NFL Spin Zone had the Browns winning six games in 2026. His outlook for the Browns was actually more optimistic than most so far this offseason:

"The Cleveland Browns won five games last season, and they were in the mix for a few more," Bedinger wrote. "As with every team in the entire NFL, the projection for the Browns largely depends on what happens at the quarterback position, but they do feel like they could be better this year record-wise than they were last year.

In fact, I'll push a little more optimism for Browns fans and say that I think six wins for this team is about the absolute floor that I would predict at this point. The primary reason for that is the Browns' improvement in the trenches."

The Browns’ quarterback situation still clouds their 2026 ceiling

The Browns have struggled the last couple of seasons. They finished with a record of 5-12 last season. It was a two-game improvement from 2024, but it wasn't enough to save former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's job, as he was fired after six inconsistent seasons.

Enter new head coach Todd Monken, who's given the fan base a bit of a spark as they gear up for another roller-coaster Browns season. Monken has never been a head coach in the NFL, so the 60-year-old will have his work cut out for him.

Most of the work will involve identifying a quarterback to lead the team. That's always the big question in Cleveland, and things likely won't change anytime soon with second-year quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel battling veteran Deshaun Watson for the job. Watson is coming back after tearing his Achilles tendon twice, so no one really knows how he'll respond to his first real NFL action since 2024.

One good thing that the Browns fan base has seen over the past two NFL drafts is an influx of better young talent. In addition, the team concentrated on improving the trenches. That included signing offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency, and drafting Utah's Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in April.

Improving upon last year's win total seems pretty reasonable given Cleveland's offseason to date. As Bedinger pointed out, though, a lot of what happens with the team will revolve around the quarterback position.

Vegas oddsmakers also have the Browns winning around six or seven games. Right now, DraftKings Sportsbooks has Cleveland at 6.5 wins.

In the end, the Browns have an opportunity in front of them to be a better team than in the past, so just throw these predictions out the window and go win a football game.