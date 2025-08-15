Latest Jaguars update from longtime insider is great news for Browns’ 2026 pick

Browns fans have a second team to monitor closely for the entire 2025 season: the Jacksonville Jaguars. After their massive draft day trade that resulted in Travis Hunter landing with the Jaguars, the Browns picked up a 2025 second-round pick (Quinshon Judkins) and their first-round pick in 2026 to move down three spots. Because of this, Browns fans might be cheering for the Jaguars' losses even more than the Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals.

Jacksonville is entering a new era in 2025, as they completely cleaned house for the first time since 2020. Head coach Liam Coen has been a fast-riser in the coaching ranks from the Rams to the Buccaneers last year, and general manager James Gladstone is in the same boat as the youngest general manager in the league. Vegas has reflected this hype, as their win total currently sits at 7.5 despite coming off a four-win season.

Jaguars' insider calls Thursday their worst offensive practice in eight years

Mark Long of the Associated Press has been a longtime Jaguars and sports reporter for the company since 1999, and he gave a troubling update about their revamped offense following Thursday's practice. Long called it the "worst Jaguars offensive practice I’ve witnessed since Blake Bortles’ five-INT night. At least 7 dropped passes, 10 penalty flags, several sacks and sloppiness all around."

Worst Jaguars offensive practice I’ve witnessed since Blake Bortles’ five-INT night. At least 7 dropped passes, 10 penalty flags, several sacks and sloppiness all around. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 14, 2025

For reference, the infamous Bortles training camp disaster took place in July 2017, when they finished 10-6 and lost in the AFC Championship game (almost entirely on the backs of their elite "Sacksonville" defense). These situations aren't quite comparable either, as Bortles' horrible day came in the very early phases of camp, not two weeks and a live preseason game in.

This is just training camp, and failures are meant to happen during these days so players can learn what works and what doesn't work with their operation. Nonetheless, hearing a longtime insider express this level of concern a few weeks into camp has to raise some concern for Jaguars' fans.

Barring a mid-round quarterback success story for Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, the Browns will be taking a quarterback in 2026. The worse Jacksonville finishes, the more likely it is the Browns will have their choice of a quarterback and/or the ability to grab another blue-chip prospect as well.

More Browns news and analysis