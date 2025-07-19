Latest Johnny Manziel quote will make Browns fans laugh and cringe at the same time

The Cleveland Browns have quite a history of terrible quarterbacks who were selected with premium picks, but none of them brought the same combination of bluster, terrible play, and arrogance that former No. 22 overall pick Johnny Manziel burdened this franchise with.

Manziel crashed out of the league after just two seasons with the Browns after whipping up a lethal dose of subpar play in the pocket, headache-inducing shenanigans off the field, and encounters with the law that Cleveland was not willing to tolerate.

Manziel, 32, spent a half-decade bouncing around various spring leagues and whatever nonsensical mess "Fan Controlled Football" turned out to be. His time as a quarterback is seemingly done, but Manziel himself claims that he considered making a run of it in the NFL one last time in 2024. It's a stunner no one signed him, frankly!

"I asked myself this question last year," Manziel said on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. "Got myself into a mindset of like, 'OK, I'm going to go start working out again, throwing the football around, see if I can still get myself in shape...[My agent said], 'OK, we'll start talking with some guys, UFL, XFL...And I'm just sitting there thinking like, 'There's no way I'm going back to f-ing play in one of these early leagues."

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel was eyeing NFL comeback in 2024

Manziel also took shots at the city of Cleveland, in continuation of many of the same screeds he uncorked during his Netflix feature documentary. Manziel claims the culture shock away from the state of Texas was hard for him to stomach, and it had a negative impact on his mental health.

Manziel may have had some demons to work through, but he brought many of his failings upon himself. Manziel famously claimed he was not interested in watching film or doing any extra preparation, which is why he would only throw seven passing touchdowns in two seasons with the Browns.

Throw into that concoction some off-field problems that have not slowed down since leaving the structure of the NFL, and you get a combination that is so toxic that it would be a surprise if any GM asked about signing Manziel without breaking down in laughter. His time as a quarterback is dead and buried.