Latest NFL Mock Draft has Browns dumping Deshaun Watson for big name QB prospect
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns are currently stuck in a new level of quarterback hell that was previously thought to be impossible to reach. Not only is much-maligned quarterback Deshaun Watson playing like an average backup despite his fully guaranteed contract, but he has now suffered a serious Achilles injury.
It remains to be seen if what little talent remains left in Watson will still be there when he suits up next for the Browns. Even that is in question, as it seems very unlikely he will be available for the start of the 2025 season. It may be time to wipe the slate clean and pick a new franchise quarterback.
While this quarterback class is generally regarded as below average, standouts like Miami's Cam Ward and Texas' Quinn Ewers have consistently placed high in mock drafts. The prognosticators seem to believe that Cleveland will go for another show-stopping move that kicks Watson out of town.
Sports Illustrated's most recent mock draft has the Browns, picking No. 3 overall, selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Browns need someone who can distribute the ball accurately and on time, something Sanders can do and Watson has failed miserably at so far.
NFL Mock Draft has Cleveland Browns drafting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
Over the last two years at Colorado, Sanders has thrown for 46 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. While much has been made about Sanders being coached by his father, Deion has helped Shedeur develop a combination of mental processing and accuracy that will make him a terrific NFL passer.
Not only does Sanders possess tremendous accuracy down the field, but he can progress through multi-read plays with ease and fit the ball into tight windows. He does this with more downfield aggression than most quarterbacks with his turnover numbers have.
The flaws stem from the fact he isn't the most mobile athlete in the pocket, as evidenced by a high sack rate compounded by a poor offensive line. His arm is good, but not great. In the tough AFC North outdoors, Sanders' arm could be a problem in the winter months. He will also be coached by someone who isn't his father for the first time since early in high school.
If nothing else, the Browns could reset the clock on their quarterback and try to reset things offensively. Watson may become the most expensive backup in league history, but Cleveland may need to take it on the chin to move forward with Sanders.