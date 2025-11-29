Longtime Browns veteran may be nearing the end of his Cleveland run

Massive changes are coming to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. It's been another underwhelming campaign overall, and those in power will need to make some difficult choices to improve their financial situation next spring.

The Browns are projected to be $7.86 million over the cap with 43 players under contract. This is thanks in no small part to quarterback Deshaun Watson's extortionate $80.71 million hit, with $46 million of that guaranteed. It's the painful reality Cleveland must face, and it also means that sacrifices must be made elsewhere.

And there is one longtime veteran whose prolific time in Cleveland could be coming to an end.

Browns face a comples contract situation with Joel Bitonio this offseason

Joel Bitonio has been a Cleveland mainstay from the moment he joined the franchise as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The interior offensive lineman has been at the top of his game for 12 years, providing assurance, dominance, leadership, and everything in between for more than a decade. This has also come with two All-Pro selections and no fewer than seven Pro Bowls.

Despite his advancing years, Bitonio is still performing well this season. But with the Browns about to embark on some severe salary-cap difficulties, they might not have the money to make him a suitable offer before free agency.

Bitonio penned a one-year deal last offseason, counting $11.93 million against the cap. He's got four voided years on his contract right now, but with Cleveland being some way off the contenders, the 34-year-old could use this opportunity to end his long spell with the club in pursuit of landing on a contender.

This comes down to whether the Browns can free up enough funds to make Bitonio an acceptable offer. Given his roots in the city, he might be willing to take less, but there is just no telling for sure. At the same time, the lineman doesn't have many more productive years left, and there would be a queue of suitors ready to take him on if he tests the market.

It might only be a short-term solution for any potential suitor. Still, a team right on the cusp of contending would likely see Bitonio as a helpful addition with elite-level production previously. Losing him would be a massive blow both on and off the field, so it'll be interesting to see what the future holds.

Bitonio's future could legitimately go either way. Fans will be hoping something can be worked out to ensure he finishes his career in Cleveland.