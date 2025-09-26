Maliek Collins emerging as the difference maker behind Browns’ defensive surge

The Cleveland Browns are heading into Week 4, and although the team is 1-2, the defense is achieving its best numbers to date. They rank number one in fewest total yards, fewest first downs, and fewest rushing yards. They also boast the fourth-lowest passing yards allowed and have extended their streak to 31 games without allowing a 300-yard passer.

Much is the same as when the defense dominated in 2023: Myles Garrett is constantly in the backfield and racking up sacks; Denzel Ward is locking down wide receivers; Grant Delpit is forcing turnovers. Looking deeper, though, it's clear that the difference maker elevating this group even further is defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

Collins was a free agent who signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Cleveland back in March, just two days after the team cut their best defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson. Collins, a 10-year veteran, has played for two different playoff teams and is known for his interior pass-rushing skills. After the Browns selected defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan, Collins became an afterthought. However, after three weeks of seeing him on the field, his impact is undeniable.

According to PFF, among defensive tackles with 70 or more pass rush snaps, Collins is first in pass rush win rate at 23.6%. He is tied for seventh with 10 pressures and tied for second with two sacks. If we project his quarterback pressures over a 17-game season, he would be estimated to finish with 56 pressures. That would be the highest total ever recorded for a Browns defensive tackle. For context, Dalvin Tomlinson, whom Collins replaced, recorded 36 pressures in each of his past two seasons.

Big Liek with a big stop on third down!#GBvsCLE on FOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1oBBxFoMpu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2025

Collins' production has caused a ripple effect throughout the rest of the defense. Myles Garrett is once again one of the most double-teamed edge rushers in the NFL, yet his team is third in the league in sacks. For once, other players like Collins are getting to the quarterback, and it’s only making Garrett’s job easier. No longer can a signal caller step up in the pocket due to a lack of interior pressure.

Myles Garrett is already back to doing what he does best: Breaking scales



x-Axis: Double team/chip %

y-axis: Performance when not doubled pic.twitter.com/Eauj5LQePX — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) September 22, 2025

Collins has even had a positive effect on rookie Mason Graham. Reports and videos showed Graham and Collins working with the same offseason trainer, attending the same pass rush camps. Their chemistry rushing the passer together is apparent in their stunts and twists. In some instances, they are creating gains naturally, caging the quarterback to keep him contained.

Three games in, and it looks as if they have been playing together for years. Continuing to pair these two will only make the fifth overall pick better, which is crazy to think about, considering how polished Graham was coming out of the draft.

Overall, it's truly refreshing for the Browns to have elite play at the defensive tackle position. No longer will the defense have to lean purely on Myles to make a play or have to worry about the lack of pressure on the interior. It's early in the season, but if this unit keeps pace, they can be even better than how they were in 2023.

A defense that carried an offense that led the league in turnovers and boasted a defensive player of the year. A lot has to happen, but a defense of this caliber can be leaned on as Cleveland looks to turn their season around.

