Mike Vrabel’s brief stint with Browns might’ve sparked a Super Bowl formula

On the play that effectively sealed the AFC Championship Game in snowy Denver last week, the officials stood over the football as New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel subbed his defensive linemen off the field like a hockey line.

The Broncos had just made a substitution. By rule, the Patriots must be given the opportunity to match personnel. Vrabel, as he’s done often in these playoffs, used that chance to put fresh pass rushers on the field in an obvious passing situation — and it worked wonders. Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham was promptly forced into an ill-advised throw down the sideline that was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Vrabel’s subtle chess moves put the Patriots in position to book an unlikely Super Bowl berth, and his 2024 season spent as a “coaching and personnel consultant” with the Cleveland Browns might’ve provided him with an underrated assist.

Vrabel’s relationship with Jim Schwartz, the Browns’ current defensive coordinator (for now) has been well documented since their time together with the Tennessee Titans, and per CBS Sports analyst Adam Archuleta, Schwartz’s influence has rubbed off on Vrabel during his second stint as an NFL head coach.

Mike Vrabel has changed his defensive philosophy. In Tennessee, the D shifted personality weekly. Now there's less volume; players know alignments/fundamentals & play sound. Jim Schwartz rubbed off during his year off in CLE.

The AFC Champion Patriots hosted the Browns at Gillette Stadium back in Week 8, and prior to the game Vrabel broke down Schwartz’s defense as: “They're fast. They're disruptive. They put pressure on the quarterback. They do it through their players. They understand what they want to do and how they want to place, and they force you into mistakes."

Anyone who’s followed the Patriots this season would’ve heard Vrabel preaching the same goals for his own defense week in, and week out.

New England’s unit has been lights-out in the playoffs, leading all qualifiers in average points allowed (8.7), total yards allowed (209.7), rushing yards allowed (71.3), and total sacks (10). The Patriots have done it by using a deep rotation — “using everybody,” as Vrabel’s put it — to apply constant pressure and havoc on opposing QBs.

It’s not the same scheme as Schwartz’s Browns, as the Patriots tend to produce the bulk of their pressure up the middle behind defensive tackles Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, and Khyiris Tonga, rather than off the edge, where the Browns excel with Myles Garrett. The principles, though, are the same, and there’s no doubt Vrabel was crafting his vision for 2025 during his time spent in Berea working with the Browns in 2024.

Did Cleveland make a major mistake letting Vrabel leave their building? It’s a fair argument, but Kevin Stefanski had just signed a contract extension in 2024, and Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury made it tough to justify any rash decisions last offseason.

If anything, the Browns should be doing everything in their power to clear the air with Schwartz and the new Todd Monken regime. Otherwise, they'll risk watching a great coach leave Cleveland for Foxboro for a second straight year.