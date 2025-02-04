Multiple NFL insiders reveal likely cost of a Myles Garrett trade

Myles Garrett shook the NFL world on Monday - about one week before Super Bowl LIX - with a public trade request that included both love for Cleveland and shade towards general manager Andrew Berry. It's not everyday that a superstar defender requests out so publicly, and unfortunately, it's just another notch in the terrible 2024 Browns season that they just can't seem to shake.

Now, there appears to be a stalemate between Cleveland's front office and Garrett. While the team has said numerous times they don't plan on shopping Garrett by any means, the All-Pro pass rusher is reportedly completely done with trying to make it work with the Browns. He isn't in this for money - he's in it to get off of the team.

As a result, it's time to speculate. How much would it cost a team to acquire a superstar like Garrett within his prime? Several NFL insiders weighed in on that question in a new piece for The Athletic published one day after the trade request.

NFL insiders share potential price of acquiring Garrett in a trade

According to a recent article from NFL insider Jeff Howe in The Athletic, the Garrett trade - if it happens - is likely to garner at least two first round picks. If not, Garrett's talent would demand that the Browns get back a starting caliber player in exchange for Garrett in addition to draft compensation.

"The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches to get a feel for Garrett’s trade market. All believed the Browns could recoup a first-round pick, with most estimating there’d be at least a player or mid-round pick added to the package. Three sources thought the Browns would land at least a pair of first-round picks," said Howe.

The only possible drawback that executives expressed to Howe when discussing the cost of acquiring Garrett was his age. At 29 years old, it'd be a gamble to trade for Garrett and hope that he'd be just as healthy as he's been in the first half of his career for the final half. However, given just how durable he's been with the Browns, it's an addendum executives seem willing to overlook.

The team's cap situation also makes a trade complicated for all sides in a potential trade. According to Howe:

"For the Browns to trade Garrett, they would likely have to tack on more years to Watson’s deal again to spread out the cap ramifications, cut or trade right tackle Jack Conklin, extend cornerback Denzel Ward and maybe rework Garrett’s pact, which already has void years through 2031."

It's sticky all around and no matter which way you look at it. Cleveland might be willing to just let him sit out to start the season if they aren't willing to part ways with him through a trade given their cap situation. But, it'll just continue to muddy an already contentious situation with one of the most beloved figures in Cleveland sports.

