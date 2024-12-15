Myles Garrett eye injury against Chiefs adds pain to disastrous Browns season
Myles Garrett was one sack away from reaching 100 sacks on his career in his eighth season with the Cleveland Browns headed into the team's Week 15 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was probably one of two positive storylines to follow for Browns fans in a lost 3-10 season against a 12-1 Chiefs team at home. That, and Jerry Jeudy being on the cusp of 1,000 yards on the season, were at least worth following.
But, just after Kansas City's second touchdown of the game with about five minutes to go in the first half, Garrett went down in a heap and in obvious pain. He was grabbing his face, and just looked extremely uncomfortable. That's a terrible sign for such a tough player, and especially tough considering it was hard to tell what had even happened to Garrett on the play.
It appears that, potentially, Garrett got poked in the eye by Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney on a pressure.
Garrett walked off the field under his own power with a towel over his face and went straight to the locker room, and Thuney followed him off the field to check to see if he was okay. According to CBS, the Browns staff also immediately inserted a visor into Garrett's helmet, which implies he expects to return.
Cleveland needs all the good they can get from players like Garrett to close out this season. He's a locker room leader and still one of the best defenders in the NFL. If he can't go for the rest of this game because of such a random injury, it'll just add literal insult to injury on a terrible Browns season and game against the back to back Super Bowl champions.
Update on Myles Garrett's injury in Week 15
Thankfully for Cleveland and Garrett, he ran back out onto the field after being down for about three minutes in the locker room getting his left eye checked out. He came back on with a visor, and it looks like he'll be good to go for the rest of the game barring any other issues with his eye.