Myles Garrett has bittersweet birthday with Browns after reaching sack milestone

At least one Cleveland Browns player had a great day in Week 17 - and it's the one player you'd probably be least surprised to see named.

Myles Garrett turned 29 years old in the Browns' Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. He has yet to reach 30 and yet, he's already cemented himself as a guaranteed Hall of Famer in his eighth season with the Browns. He continues to wrack up individual accolades, even when the Browns have yet to surround him with a winning team consistently in his career with them.

But, it's still always great to see Garrett manage to reach his goals and celebrate accordingly. Regardless of the Browns' record, Garrett deserves his shine - and he got just that on his birthday this season.

Garrett reaches huge career milestone as a bittersweet birthday gift

Garrett recorded two sacks in the Browns' 20-3 loss to the Dolphins on Tyler Huntley, and he just looked like a man on a mission all afternoon despite how poorly the Browns' offense was in the contest. His second sack would prove to mean the most, though, as he reached 14 sacks on the season with that stop.

He became the first player in NFL history to record four seasons straight with 14 or more sacks. He's in a complete tier of his own, and there was no better game to achieve such a feat than on his 29th birthday.

Garrett also continues to be the best EDGE in the NFL. While he'll likely be on the outside looking in on Defensive Player of the Year talks, he would be atop the conversation if Cleveland was actually winning this season. He leads the league in pressures, and his 14 sacks now puts him tied with Trey Hendrickson for first in total sacks.

Garrett, though, had to face a loss despite such a ridiculous record not just being broken, but simply created. And, in recent weeks, its become increasingly obvious that Garrett cannot just sit back and keep watching losing Browns seasons as their far and away best player and leader.

So, while reaching that many sacks four seasons in a row with another full game to go on the year is further proof of his dominance not just as a defender, but as a football player overall, there still looms the possibility that Garrett just played his last home game as a Brown on his birthday in Week 17.

If Cleveland doesn't clearly set up a path for success in 2025 and 2026 for him, he has every right to ask out to be able to compete while he's still in his prime.

