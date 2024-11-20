Myles Garrett has some pointed words for TJ Watt ahead of Week 12 clash
When dealing with two perpetual Defensive Player of the Year candidates, and when those two candidates play in the same division, you're bound to get some sparks flying ahead of any game where they'll be against one another.
Myles Garrett and TJ Watt will be squaring off once again in Week 12 as the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play in a Thursday night contest, and the words between the two have already been flying around. Garrett has, for the most part, been the one to enflame the rivalrly ahead of the game in his comments to Browns reporters before the game day.
Garrett told reporters that he "never complained about a trophy not being in my house," saying Watt "shouldn't be feeling two ways about it going to me."
What Garrett is referring to is last year's DPOY honors which went to the Cleveland powerhouse defender over Watt, despite Watt leading in several defensive statistics by the end of 2023. Watt infamously tweeted after losing the award "nothing I'm not used to," which is what has Garrett quietly fired up ahead of their matchup on Thursday in Week 12.
Watt already responded to Garrett's comments, telling reporters "obviously I have respect for everyone in the league, obviously, the guy's been the top pass rusher in the league for a long time. But, I don't compete directly against him, it's our team versus their team. At the end of the day, I just want the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out with the win."
Clearly, Watt did not want to engage in any back and forth between himself and Garrett before a pretty meaningless regular season bout between the two divisional rivals, especially considering that the Browns are essentially eliminated from postseason contention at this point in the season and as the Steelers are looking to clinch the division in coming weeks.
But, it's always fun to see this type of fire coming from a competitor like Garrett who can really making opposing offensive lines pay for any slip ups or any weaknesses. Garrett had a three sack performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 but was a ghost in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. While the Steelers' O-line isn't that great, Garrett will still need to battle all game long to make up for the loss of Za'Darius Smith on the edge and to try and get some takeaways on Russell Wilson. His coach's job might depend on it.