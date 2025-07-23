Myles Garrett issues strict challenge for fourth-year defensive back

Heading into 2025, the Browns are coming off a slight down defensive year after a historic 2023. Despite having most of the same roster, Cleveland struggled to repeat their dominance that led them to 11 wins two years ago. The offense likely played a part, as they forced the defense to be on the field constantly and be perfect to get a win. With that being said, there were numerous players, defensive backs specifically, who didn't live up to their standards a year ago and contributed to the unit's decline.

Denzel Ward was the constant he always is, but young corners Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. both had disappointing years after showing a ton of promise. Jim Schwartz's defense leans heavily on the corners' ability to stick in man coverage, and their regression last year led to more frequent big plays. Ahead of their first full-squad training camp practice, star defensive end Myles Garrett issued a challenge for Emerson heading into his fourth season.

Myles Garrett challenges Martin Emerson Jr. to take the next step in 2025

While PFF grades are far from perfect, especially when evaluating defensive backs, Emerson's progression over his first three seasons illustrates his struggles perfectly. In his rookie year back in 2022, Emerson had a 72.5 overall grade and 75.1 coverage grade, ranking 32nd and 23rd out of 236, respectively. Things were slightly worse in 2024 at 65.8 overall and 66.5 in coverage, but 2025 fell to a different level. His overall PFF grade dropped to 47.9, ranking 194th out of 222 cornerbacks.

Teams do their best to avoid Ward at all costs, leaving Emerson with some very important matchups. His ability to hold his own and make top receivers uncomfortable like he's done in the past is invaluable and the perfect complement to the elite defensive line and other corners. Garrett knows Emerson is capable of this and has liked his drive to have a better showing this year.

"I think he knows that he didn’t have the year that he wanted to last year and he had a great year before that. He wants to prove that he’s the guy in that room." Myles Garrett on Martin Emerson Jr.

Newsome and Emerson both enter their final years under contract in 2025. In a perfect world, both will play at the level they have shown in the past, leading to extensions for both to keep one of the more talented corner trios together. Should they be forced to choose, the player who steps up more this year will likely get the long-term outside corner slot alongside the Warden.

