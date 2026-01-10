Myles Garrett just hit a milestone only legends reach

Myles Garrett’s status as a living NFL legend was all but cemented in bronze during the 2025 regular season, when he broke the official all-time sack record with 23 in a single season.

On Saturday, he was honored for that feat by being named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, his fifth such honor and the seventh All-Pro nod of his already prolific nine-year NFL career overall.

The Associated Press 2025 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:



First team



Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 10, 2026

Garrett’s dominant 2025 season included career highs in sacks, tackles for loss (33), QB hits (39), and solo tackles (43). He did it for a 5-12 Browns team whose offense struggled behind poor QB play and overall efficiency, finishing dead-last in the league in yards per play (4.3).

This honor was likely only the appetizer, too, as Garrett will enter the NFL Honors ceremony next month as the overwhelming favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

Myles Garrett joins elite club with fifth All-Pro honor

Garrett’s five first-team All-Pro nods moves him into the top three among active NFL players with Tyreek Hill (5) and Bobby Wagner (6), per Pro Football Reference.

Six is the defining number — one Garrett will surely blow past in the second half of his career.

Only 57 players in NFL history have earned first-team All Pro honors six-plus times in their career, with Jerry Rice and Jim Otto at the top with 10. Every one of those 57 players are either already in the Hall of Fame, or will be someday.

Garrett won't be considered for NFL MVP, which will be announced on the same night when he almost certainly accepts the trophy for Defensive Player of the Year. He was definitely the MVP of the Browns this season, but in what has been a frustrating constant over his career, his greatness hasn't translated to enough wins for Cleveland. He needs help, especially from the offense.

The last defensive player to win MVP, by the way, was Lawrence Taylor in 1986. In the 38 years since, quarterbacks have won the award 32 times, including the last 12 in a row, and this year's is now ear-marked for Matthew Stafford, who was named first-team All-Pro over Drake Maye on Saturday.

The most valuable non-QB in the NFL? Garrett would have to be on the top of that list. Perhaps that will be his next crusade as the Browns enter a new era with their regime change in 2026.