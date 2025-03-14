Myles Garrett's latest comments have Browns fans questioning what's real

For Cleveland Browns fans who have been waiting to hear from defensive end Myles Garrett and his thoughts on the new contract extension, today was the day.

Garrett held a press conference with the team and answered a whole lot of questions.

But, one of the most notable sentiments fans got to hear from the star defensive end was one which raised a ton of questions of its own.

Courtesy of Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett was on record telling the Cleveland media that he'd like to retire with the Browns.

"The team I started with, I wanted to end with and, with the contract now, that'll likely be how things go ..." Garrett said.

Myles Garrett's latest comments are either empty or represent a complete change of heart

So, Garrett is trying to sell this idea to the fans that he wants to retire in Cleveland. He even went so far in this press conference to reiterate the fact that it's "never been about money" and was always about winning.

While fans might try to see things through rose-colored glasses, Browns fans aren't exactly unwise. This fan base knows where the franchise is at.

Garrett's commitment to winning is all well and good, but if he thinks this team is close to contending for a Super Bowl, he is out of his mind.

Furthermore, to say it's never been about money is hysterical. He was adamant that he'd never play another down for Cleveland and had his heels dug into that premise. From all accounts, Garrett wasn't coming back to play for the Browns, no matter what.

We even saw the All Pro take a whimsical Radio Row tour before the Super Bowl, this year, and talk with several folks about playing for different teams. It was as though Garrett was living in a fantasy land and had already put Cleveland in his rear view.

Yet, he's back here at his latest press conference saying things like:

"I'm glad to be here and I'm glad to have the support of Cleveland."

That's how he sees it. But, there are plenty of fans who are no longer behind him, and he knows it. Garrett's trade request ended up being a giant slap in the face to the organization. He has to know that.

All of these words seemed hilariously empty to some, and Garrett is going to have to prove himself back into the good graces of a portion of this fan base.