Myles Garrett pens emotional farewell to Browns after nine years in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have officially brought an end to the Myles Garrett era after the greatest pass rusher in franchise history gave this franchise nine years of his prime. Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a package that will send promising young pass rusher Jared Verse and a collection of first-round picks to Ohio.

Garrett has been a good soldier on some lousy Browns teams, and now he gets the chance to chase a Super Bowl on a Los Angeles team that many consider to be the Super Bowl favorite at this moment in time. Garrett wasn't ready to ditch Cleveland fans after the former Texas A&M star gave them the bulk of a career that will end with him in a gold jacket.

"To the Dawg Pound--thank you for embracing my family and I from Day 1," Garrett said in his farewell post just one year after he signed a four-year, $160 million contract with this organization. "Thank you for every packed stadium, every moment of belief, every kid wearing my jersey, every message, every criticism, every expectation.

Myles Garrett says goodbye to Cleveland Browns fans after trade to Rams

Garrett came to a 1-15 team that would go 0-16 the following year, and he was billed as a generational pass rushing prospect when he was picked No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett not only managed to match those expectations placed upon him, but he thrived in a way that very few across NFL history have managed to match.

Garrett has recorded at least 10 sacks in every year except his rookie year, earning seven Pro Bowl and five First Team All-Pro selections. 2025 was the crown jewel of his Browns tenure, as he recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks in a single season. Since 2020, Garrett has essentially recorded a sack per game (95.0 sacks in 97 games).

Garrett could not have ended up in a better landing spot, as a Rams team that was already viewed as the favorites for a championship has now added the best individual defensive player in the sport.

The Browns will move forward with Verse, Mason Graham, and Carson Schwesinger leading a very young defense that is still poised to kick some butt in the upcoming next few seasons, but it may be decades before Cleveland gets another pass rusher at Garrett's level, and he wanted fans to know that the love and support he felt is indeed reciprocated.