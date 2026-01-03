Myles Garrett’s latest truth bomb rings hollow (and Browns fans know why)

Exactly 11 months ago to the day, Myles Garrett released a public statement on his request to be traded from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent,” he wrote. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Thirty four days later, Garrett signed a four-year contract extension with $123 million in guaranteed money that, at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

In the end, the whole ordeal was viewed as nothing more than a shrewd business move by Garrett, who’s been the face of the Browns franchise for much of the past decade. It’s a little too convenient that his desire to win elsewhere suddenly vanished when the team put $40 million per year on the table. To Garrett’s credit, he cashed his checks and put together one of the most dominant defensive seasons in NFL history.

What exactly did Garrett sign up for in 2025? Exactly what he got — another losing season fueled by a poorly constructed roster on offense that opened with the 40-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback, an aging and oft-injured group of offensive linemen, and easily the thinnest group of skill position talent in the league; the Browns’ leading passer, receiver and running back in 2025 will all end up being rookies drafted outside of the first round.

None of that should surprise Garrett, who experienced an 0-16 season during his rookie year and has seen the team go 57-90-1 overall over his nine years in the league. He’s been part of the Browns’ ongoing plight, and he just signed up for more — all the way through the 2030 season.

That’s what made Garrett’s candid back-and-forth with reporters about on Friday ring a bit hollow one day after New Year’s.

Myles Garrett says he’s done with rebuilds, less than a year after signing an extension with his own rebuilding franchise

In his final pregame presser of the 2025 season, Garrett pulled no punches. When asked about his experience playing for head coach Kevin Stefanski, he didn’t exactly deliver the same heartfelt tribute that he gave defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz last week.

“Like anything, we've had ups and downs,” Garrett said, “Unfortunately, more downs than ups.”

He then reiterated that winning is the main thing he’s focused on going forward, and that he expects Browns brass to be aligned on those goals, regardless of any changes made to Stefanski or the front office on Black Monday.

“I’m committed to winning, and as long as the team and organization are doing so, they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking anything other than winning, (like) tanking or rebuilding, that’s not me.”

Again, this message would’ve hit a lot harder last year, before Garrett signed his lucrative contract extension fresh off a 3-14 season. He even signed his new deal after quarterback Deshaun Watson re-ruptured his Achilles tendon, which effectively ended his 2025 season before it started..

Player who demanded the Browns trade him last year but then re-signed on a record contract now says rebuilding or tanking is not for him.



You can’t make one thing about this organization up. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 2, 2026

It’s totally within Garrett’s rights to desire a high-end salary, while also playing for a contending organization. But didn't he have it right the first time? He could've had both the salary and the playoff berth by forcing his way to a team like Philadelphia or Green Bay back in the offseason.

In Cleveland? You’re not fully on board with anything unless you’re embracing a multi-year rebuild, as whoever’s in charge of personnel next season works to fix the offense under the constraints of a tight salary cap budget.

With all due respect to Garrett and his greatness, this whole song and dance is getting old real fast.