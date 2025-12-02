Myles Garrett’s postgame message to Shedeur Sanders and Browns’ rookies says it all

After the Cleveland Browns lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he needs to do a better job of rallying the team when things aren’t going their way. The rookie quarterback didn’t play bad in the game, but he’s right to say he didn’t help the offense get out of a hole that was created by special teams mistakes. Sanders, with just two starts under his belt, knows that’s an area he needs to improve in.

After the rookie quarterback’s comments, star defender Myles Garrett was asked how difficult it is for a young guy to quickly become a leader. The veteran acknowledged that young players often question if they have the platform to lead, since they’re new to the team, but Garrett wants them to know they have that platform in Cleveland.

The future Hall of Famer said to Sanders, and the other young players on the team, "This is our team just as much as it is yours; take ownership of it. Don’t be afraid to say what’s on your mind.”

Myles Garrett spoke from the heart when asked about his message to the Browns' young players

Throughout his postgame press conference, Garrett talked about having a sense of urgency, as a player in Year 9 who hasn’t experienced much team success. The young players don’t have the same calluses that the veterans do, but they need the same sense of urgency. One way that can manifest is by speaking up, and establishing themselves as leaders, like Garrett said.

The rookies are already establishing themselves on the field, on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham have been phenomenal, and offensively, the unit has been powered by first-year players Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson and rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The on-field performance has been promising, but taking things to a new level off the field will be the next step.

All of these rookies have talked, throughout the year, about how they came from winning situations, and how they want to help turn things around in Cleveland. However, for as talented as they are, they are still just rookies figuring it out. That comes with trials and errors and highs and lows.

Sunday was a low for the Browns, but hopefully the 2025 class will lead the franchise to a high soon.