Myles Garrett’s sack chase just collided with a reality the Browns can’t ignore

Myles Garrett inched closer to NFL lore on Sunday, adding another 1.5 sacks to a 2025 resume that will likely stand alone when all’s said and done.

He got there, however, at less than 100 percent health.

Garrett seemed to be favoring his thigh area during Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, and he revealed to reporters after the game that it was an issue with his left hip.

He also made it clear that the injury — or any other like it — won’t stop him from playing in next week’s home game against Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, and beyond.

“That’s how I always am," Garrett said. "I’m gonna play through pretty much anything. But, yeah, I tweaked my hip, or something in that area, so I was feeling that for the rest of the game. But I’m just going to continue to push through, because we still have something to play for. As long as there’s games on the schedule, I’m gonna go out there and try to win.”

Garrett played 53 defensive snaps against the Bears, per Pro Football Focus, moving to 21.5 sacks on the year. He now stands one sack shy of tying the NFL’s single-season record of 22.5, which is currently held by both Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Garrett's stated goal of 25-plus sacks remains firmly in reach, but Sunday’s blowout loss served as a harsh reminder of the one thing that could stand in his way.

Myles Garrett’s health should be on the Browns’ radar over the final three games of 2025

No NFL player is 100 percent healthy after Week 15, and that includes Garrett. It goes without saying that the Browns will (and should) do everything in their power to celebrate his sack record over one of these next couple of weeks.

If Garrett shows up on the injury report, however, the team should think long and hard about how it utilizes its most important asset down this final stretch of games.

The Browns dropped to 3-11 on Sunday. They could struggle to find another victory in 2025 with games against the Bills, Steelers, and Bengals to close things out. Among non-quarterbacks, Garrett might be the most influential locker room leader in all of football. He’s never going to tap out, no matter the score of a game or the team’s overall record.

But after the NFL world watched the Green Bay Packers lose Micah Parsons to a non-contact knee injury on Sunday, it would behoove the Browns to monitor Garrett's health closely going forward.

Micah Parsons left the game after suffering a non-contact injury to his leg.



He was able to walk to the locker room with assistance.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/4pG52dRySQ — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2025

Again, if he’s healthy and practicing in full, Garrett should be on the field tormenting opposing quarterbacks at will.

But if one of the best singular players in football is banged up or limited down the stretch, the Browns will have to consider his long-term health over padding a sack record that already feels well wiithin his grasp.