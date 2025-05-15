NFL dishes Browns the most obvious week to start Shedeur Sanders

The consensus around the NFL is that the Cleveland Browns will start a rookie quarterback at some point this season. Cleveland has five quarterbacks on its roster, but after selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft, it only makes sense to see what they have before the Browns enter the 2026 Draft with two first-round picks.

While that makes sense, no one expects Cleveland to trot a rookie out in Week 1— unless one of the guys absolutely catch fire throughout training camp. If that doesn’t happen, the Browns will likely enter the year with Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett as the starter, and wait for the perfect opportunity to insert one of the rookies. After the release of the full 2025 schedule, that perfect opportunity has already been identified.

One look at the Browns’ schedule and Week 10 immediately jumps out as the most favorable week to add a rookie quarterback into the mix.

Week 10 could be the perfect week for the Browns to start a rookie quarterback

As ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi points out, Cleveland’s schedule starts kind of tough, with five of the first six games being against teams that made the postseason in 2024. Additionally, four of the first eight games are on the road, and another is in London. After that, though, the Browns have a Week 9 bye which could help facilitate a smooth handoff to a rookie QB.

The first game after the bye week is against the New York Jets. While they have a talented defense, they aren’t expected to be an elite team, which means they could provide a manageable experience for a rookie quarterback to get his feet wet.

The problem with this timeline is that Week 10 is pretty late into the season, especially when dealing with impatient fans. If the Browns start the year off with a few losses and the quarterback play is underwhelming, there will be a ton of pressure on the franchise to turn to a rookie under center. Cleveland will either cave or stick to what seems like a logical timeline.

