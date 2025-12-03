NFL insider has unexpectedly positive report on Shedeur Sanders' development

The remainder of the Cleveland Browns' 2025 season is going to be less about trying to win as many games as possible and more about judging the validity of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a starter in the NFL. Through two starts, results have been fairly mixed, though encouraging in some areas.

Sanders, who has thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions this season, has seemingly supplanted Dillon Gabriel as the No. 1 quarterback. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the league seems to think Sanders is doing a decent job of improving and executing a truncated Kevin Stefanski offense.

"People I've talked to see a quarterback who's willing to stay in the pocket and wait for plays to develop and one who has decent arm strength," Fowler said.

One NFL personnel evaluator believes that while Cleveland isn't putting a ton on his plate, Sanders is doing everything he can to make the most of it.

"There were a lot of screens and boots," said the connected personnel evaluator after watching Sanders' performance. "But overall, I thought he looked pretty comfortable in the pocket. He just needs time."

Considering the state of this offensive line, those seem like some fairly encouraging reviews.

NFL insider gives positive review of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

One thing that is indisputable is the fact that Sanders is much better at making big plays happen than Gabriel, as Sanders already has four such plays in limited NFL action. Taking only four sacks in two starts behind one of the league's worst offensive lines is a very encouraging sign due to his past flaws in that area.

Sanders has received two starts against two teams heading in completely different directions. While Week 12 was an efficient win against a reeling Las Vegas Raiders team, and Week 13 saw only one scoring drive against the stingy San Francisco 49ers, Sanders has not looked out of place under center.

Sanders' final five opponents vary between eminently beatable foes and some of the hardest games on the schedule. In between games against two very poor defensive teams in the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, comes matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears.

Sanders has had some highs and lows, which is standard for any young quarterback in a bad offensive environment. At least the NFL seems to believe there is enough promise for Cleveland to see out the rest of the regular season with No. 12 under center.