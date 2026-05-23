NFL media keeps sleeping on Browns' second-year breakout candidate

The Cleveland Browns were, by all measures, the biggest winners of the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only did they land multiple immediate starters and potential future franchise cornerstones, but they also added a premium draft pick for 2026 that turned into star wide receiver prospect KC Concepcion.

As well as he played during most of his rookie season, and as productive as Cleveland's 2025 draft class proved to be on the field, no one seems to be talking about Mason Graham. He was the No. 5 overall pick for a reason, and his best football is still ahead of him.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided may not be as impressed, as he didn't include Graham on his list of potential Year 2 breakout candidates. Instead, he chose Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Walter Nolen III, and Trey Amos.

The NFL still isn’t paying enough attention to Mason Graham

Wilcox chose three top-five picks as breakout candidates, which makes some sense, given that all three still have significant untapped upside entering Year 2. Maybe that's why he ignored Graham? He certainly wasn't a liability for Cleveland, as he was a locked-in starter from Week 1 and only improved as the season wore on.

Selecting a mid-first-rounder and a second-round selection over Graham might border on disrespectful. Interior defensive linemen may not be the most flashy players, but Graham's potential and upside were high enough to justify being a top-five draft pick.

Graham's numbers don't necessarily pop at first glance. He logged 32 run stops (12th most in the league), 36 total pressures, 31 hurries, and just one sack. Pro Football Focus gave him a 68.7 overall grade, which ranked 31st among 134 eligible defensive linemen.

Upon further review, his impact went way beyond the stat sheet. It's not a coincidence to see that Myles Garrett is coming off the best season of his career. Graham helped the cause as he emerged as a strong interior pass rusher down the stretch, especially after veteran Maliek Collins went down with a season-ending injury.

Graham's ability to wreak havoc in the interior of the defensive line already makes him a superior run defender. He's a strong anchor in the middle of the line, and that also gives Garrett some freedom to roam and do what he does best.

Graham may be a victim of his own position. No one notices or talks about defensive tackles, and that's when you know they're doing their job. Also, with Carson Schwesinger stealing all the headlines in Cleveland, it looks like the Browns' No. 5 overall pick has become criminally overlooked and underrated.