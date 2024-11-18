NFL Mock Draft: Browns hold own destiny in hands with third overall pick
And with the third overall pick, the Cleveland Browns select, ideally, the best talent available to them at that point in the draft.
The Browns really can't afford to do anything else at that spot.
Given another loss in Week 11 to the New Orleans Saints, and after finding themselves at 2-8 ahead of a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 for Thursday Night Football, the Browns are finally hitting a disastrous wall. There's no amount of heroics that can save them now - especially not after Jameis Winston had essentially a perfect game and still saw a loss handed down to the team.
Looking at the draft lottery now, it looks like the Browns will keep hovering in the 2-5 spots in the first round alongside other failing teams like the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. In this range, and given the fact that there's already rumblings of how troublesome this quarterback class may be for a rebuilding team, the Browns have to be smart about this pick.
They haven't had a first rounder since trading for Deshaun Watson back in 2022, so this is unfamiliar territory for a front office whose last first round pick was Greg Newsome II back in 2021. But, while they might be hesitant to take a quarterback here, if they have a chance at taking someone like Cam Ward at third overall, they can't hesitate.
Ward is a raw talent with ridiculous arm strength and the type of athleticism that could, in theory, survive a shoddy offensive line. The Browns can also easily rebuild their O-line through this draft and with their plethora of picks gathered between the trades of Amari Cooper and Za'Darius Smith. Ward isn't a day one starter, though, and that might give Cleveland pause. They might not be willing to throw in the towel just yet on not only Watson, but on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, just yet.
But, Watson is likely to look much slower and even more aged after Achilles surgery, and Thompson-Robinson hasn't been given a shot to actually develop with this team yet. They shouldn't hesitate on Ward if given the opportunity, or at least, take Jalen Milroe if he's still around with their 34th overall pick. Then, the team can focus on their O-line, wide receiving room, and running back room. Take a chance on talent first.