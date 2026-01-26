NFL’s Shedeur Sanders pick just buried the Pro Bowl for good

As expected, the NFL announced a Pro Bowl replacement for Drake Maye, who will be playing in the Super Bowl on February 8. What not many people saw coming, perhaps not even himself, was that the league would pick Shedeur Sanders as Maye's replacement.

As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Sanders will now be the first fifth-round rookie to become a Pro-Bowler since Puka Nacua did so in 2023. The only difference, however, is that the Los Angeles Rams star had 105 receptions on 160 targets for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement, per @Schultz_Report.



5th rounder to Pro Bowler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xPpoTYPBAs — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 26, 2026

Sanders, on the other hand, only made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Cleveland Browns, and he didn't do much to earn this selection. The Pro Bowl's popularity and seriousness had been in decline for years, and this may have just sealed it for good.

NFL just made a Pro Bowl choice that could ruin its last shred of credibility

The Browns clearly had a different plan for Sanders. Whether he was an Andrew Berry pick and Kevin Stefanski didn't like him isn't even up for debate right now. They didn't seem to think he was ready, and it took a Dillon Gabriel concussion to get him onto the field. Fortunately for him, his fellow rookie had been dreadful.

Shedeur Sanders wasn't much better, though. He finished his first year in the league with 120 completions on 212 attempts (56.6 percent) for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also had 169 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and lost one fumble.

Granted, it's never fair or wise to count out a rookie quarterback after some early struggles. We've seen some late bloomers, and to be fair, it's not like his offensive line or wide receiver corps did him any favors. That being said, he was virtually the same player he was in college, someone who held onto the ball for way too long, made poor decisions, and took way too many sacks (23 in eight games).

Shedeur Sanders might turn out to be a star. He may even become a superstar. But the fact that he was selected to the Pro Bowl will only hurt its credibility even further.

In fact, it might also hurt Sanders' case, as it's just more fuel for his critics. It's not the best way to get a career started, and he'll have plenty of work to do to turn the narrative around next season.