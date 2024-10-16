NFL standings ordered by rushing yards: Browns sorely missing Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a catalyst for its offense. Right now, the team is averaging just 143.0 passing yards per game and touting six games in a row where they have yet to crack 20 points scored. QB Deshaun Watson is struggling to find his confidence or his former arm strength while the Browns offensive line is still yet to be 100 percent healthy this season, leading to many pressures on Watson and a league high 31 sacks.
However, one part of the Browns offense looked solid even in its Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles - its run game. Despite not yet having star RB Nick Chubb back in the fold, the team was able to rely on D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong to provide bursts of yardage when Cleveland was struggling to get the ball downfield. This was also after first string RB Jerome Ford went down early with an injury. With all of those circumstances, they still rushed for 100 yards.
Cleveland's run game, despite doing so well in Week 6, is not its strong suit this season. But, nothing has been the strong suit for this offense - one that Pro Football Focus described as possibly being the worst offense in the NFL so far this season. That all said, let us take a look at all 32 teams' ranks in rushing yards per game through six weeks of action.
Rushing yards per game, ranked
Team
Rushing yards per game
Baltimore Ravens
205.3
Green Bay Packers
167.2
San Francisco 49ers
158.0
Detroit Lions
157.8
Washington Commanders
157.3
Philadelphia Eagles
146.2
Arizona Cardinals
145.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136.8
Pittsburgh Steelers
131.5
Los Angeles Chargers
127.8
Buffalo Bills
123.3
New England Patriots
123.2
New Orleans Saints
119.5
Houston Texans
118.8
Tennessee Titans
118.2
Kansas City Chiefs
117.8
Indianapolis Colts
117.7
Miami Dolphins
116.8
Jacksonville Jaguars
116.5
Minnesota Vikings
115.4
Atlanta Falcons
113.7
Carolina Panthers
111.3
Denver Broncos
107.3
New York Giants
105.8
Chicago Bears
104.8
Cincinnati Bengals
100.2
Los Angeles Rams
97.4
Cleveland Browns
97.2
Seattle Seahawks
96.5
New York Jets
87.2
Las Vegas Raiders
79.5
Dallas Cowboys
77.2
The teams within the bottom rung of this stat rely heavily on their passing game to carry their offense. The New York Jets, for example, have relied on QB Aaron Rodgers to deliver wins with his accuracy and arm - which has yet to come to fruition with a shoddy O-line. Same story with the Chicago Bears as they look to get QB Caleb Williams comfortable in his rookie season and with the Dallas Cowboys who usually would be able to rely on QB Dak Prescott to deliver big passing games.
The Browns are relying on its passing game because the team does not have its true first string running back in Chubb back yet, and up until Week 6, could not rely on Ford or Foreman to deliver big games to alleviate pressure on Watson to actually play well. After Week 6, though, the coaching staff should seriously considering dedicating most snaps to the run game as opposed to trying and failing to find success down field for Watson.
Many of the teams ranked low alongside the Browns do not have a talent in their backfield similar to that of Chubb's. Assuming he looks even somewhat back to form from his 2022 campaign, Cleveland can finally go to a reliable Plan B on offense as its season starts to slip away.
1-5 feels fairly insurmountable, but the team's comments after their last few losses signal that they are not trying to lose intentionally - not yet at least. So, if it wants a shot at a wild card spot or at least a more respectable losing record, relying on Chubb, Foreman, Strong, Ford, and Nyheim Hines moving forward may be the way to go.