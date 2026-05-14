NFL writer nails the recurring Browns nightmare fans can’t escape

For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Browns seem to have hit the jackpot with their draft picks. We're still four months away from real football being played in Week 1, but if Cleveland's 2026 rookie class can produce like last year’s did, the Browns might be on their way to something special.

Recently, in a Bleacher Report article, writer Brent Sobleski suggested the Browns had a good draft, but there are still concerns at quarterback. Until they can identify a new franchise quarterback, nothing else really matters to Cleveland finding consistent success.

Sobleski said this about the team's quarterback turmoil:

"Once again, the Cleveland Browns pieced together what looks like an outstanding offseason, while simultaneously not accomplishing what really needs to be done. ... Also, quarterback remains unsolved. Last season proved the team will be spinning its wheels until it is finally settled at the game's most important position."

Cleveland did well a year ago with their draft picks, landing quality starters in defensive lineman Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Those players didn't help the team produce a lot of wins, but they gave this organization and its fans a glimpse into what could be a promising future. Add in this year's new draft picks, led by early-round selections Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and one can understand the excitement around the Browns' prospects.

The Browns still can’t escape the quarterback problem haunting the franchise

To Sobleski's point, the Browns still have questions at the quarterback spot. Cleveland's two 2025 draft picks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, were given many opportunities to shine. Neither, however, did enough to inspire much confidence in Year 2.

The Browns still have veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson on the roster. He’s coming off a twice-torn Achilles tendon, with the initial injury coming in 2024. There has been much discussion in recent weeks on Watson's future with the team. The Browns seem to be pushing the narrative that Watson will be ready to start in Week 1 despite the major injuries.

That news isn't sitting well with a Browns fan base that has watched Watson struggle on and off the field over his four seasons with the team.

Are the Browns going to force Watson into the starting role because he’s the veteran or makes the most money? Most Cleveland fans don’t want to see that at this point. The majority want to see Sanders at quarterback.

If the Browns don’t know who they want as their next franchise quarterback, they need to give Sanders and Gabriel as much opportunity to play in this upcoming 2026 season. Then, the organization can decide if they want to invest in another quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, that’s where the Browns are until they can solve their franchise's most elusive problem.