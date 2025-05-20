Tier 1: High Profile Long Shots

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

While all of these receivers would be instant upgrades as to what is currently in the receiver room, these receivers would be true "pie in the sky" trade candidates that are unlikely to be moved. Even if it is true that they may be available for the right price, each player has their own major questions.

Though the New York Jets have had arguably the worst quarterback since he entered the league, Garrett Wilson has constantly been able to produce. Having played in every game in his three-year career, Wilson has averaged 93 catches, 1,083 yards, and almost five touchdowns a season. While Wilson has been extremely good, he has yet to take the next step into being a top 10 receiver in the league.

The question with Wilson comes down to one big factor: contract. With Myles Garrett locked into one of the biggest contracts for a defensive player in NFL history, in addition to the current financial strains caused by the Deshaun Watson contract, would trading for what could potentially end up being one of the biggest receiver contracts in the NFL be worth it?

With Derek Carr's retirement coming somewhat out of nowhere, the Saints may be open for business. Another former Buckeye, Chris Olave's career hasn't been quite as consistent as Wilson's. He's missed 12 games in his career, mostly due to concussions. When healthy, Olave has been very good, averaging 83 catches, 1,118 yards, and four touchdowns over the course of a 17-game season.

Berry and his staff would have to feel very comfortable with his injury history to pursue this trade, especially with the contract that is most likely going to come with it. Olave also seems to have a little bit of that receiver drama to him, which is something Kevin Stefanski clearly did not enjoy during the Odell Beckham Jr. days.

Entering the final year of his contract and no progress reported, could Courtland Sutton finally be on his way out of Denver after what seems like years of trade rumors? Entering his eighth season in Denver, Sutton had a career high of 81 catches while playing in all 17 games in 2024. With Denver in win-now mode with a rookie QB, it seems that they will solve the Sutton contract situation before it reaches a boiling point.

If Sutton's contract demands are too much for Denver, Andrew Berry should be calling to at least check out the price tag on Sutton. With Sutton turning 30 years old in October, would he fit with the timeline of this offense, or would they opt for someone younger?