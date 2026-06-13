No one's talking about the Browns' most overlooked breakout candidate

The Cleveland Browns went from not having playmakers to having a bit too many. Reviews from OTAs and minicamp are encouraging, with Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Quinshon Judkins, and -- to a lesser degree -- KC Concepcion all looking ready to roll.

Even so, as positive as that is, it was somewhat expected. We're talking about first and second-year players who were always tabbed to have prominent roles in the offense, so they're just pretty much living up to the expectations.

Moreover, it feels like no one is talking about the Browns' other playmaking running back. Dylan Sampson showed flashes of strong play as a rookie, and he might thrive in head coach Monken's outside-zone running game. That's why CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan chose him among this year's AFC breakout candidates:

"He could be a 1B in this Browns backfield," Sullivan wrote. "Running backs have been involved in the target share of Todd Monken's offenses in the past, and he'll likely utilize Sampson in this third-down/passing situation role. When Monken was the OC for Cleveland back in 2019, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb combined for 73 receptions, 563 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 93 targets."

Dylan Sampson can be a game-changer for the Browns

Entering the league as a fourth-round pick, Sampson could've probably been the second or third running back taken in this year's class. He looked like an impactful dual-threat guy when Quinshon Judkins was out, and while his role took a huge hit after that, his enticing skill set should get him on the field early and often under Monken's watch.

Sampson is shifty, crafty, and can get off to the races once he turns the corner. He's got top-end acceleration and great hands, and he could be this team's escape valve for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.

Of course, Judkins will still be the workhorse and steal most of the headlines, but the Browns could field a similar offense to the Seattle Seahawks'. They had Kenneth Walker III as the bell cow, with the home-run-hitting speedster doing the bulk of the job, and Zach Charbonnet handling passing-down and goal-line duties. The Detroit Lions also found success with that formula, having Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery split carries.

For the first time in ages, the Browns have a plethora of options to field on offense. Not only should that raise the level of competition and keep everyone on their toes, but it'll also give Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer a blank canvas to get creative and throw countless different looks at opposing defenses.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the running game will be crucial to this team's success -- or lack thereof. The league has already seen what Monken can orchestrate on the ground, and while the Browns don't have Derrick Henry wreaking havoc out of the backfield, they have two starting-caliber running backs to trust.

Sampson could be a starter on another team, and playing next to Judkins will make him somewhat overlooked and criminally underrated. That won't last for much longer, and the rest of the league will remember his name after 2026.