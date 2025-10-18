One area the Browns must dominate to take down the Dolphins in Week 7

The Browns-Dolphins Week 7 matchup features two reeling teams in desperate need of a victory to have any hope for the remainder of the season. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his first home start after getting two tough defenses overseas and in a hostile Pittsburgh environment. Miami should be his easiest test thus far, but weather conditions aren't likely to be ideal for an air attack.

Miami has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season, allowing the third-most total yards per game in the league, including the most rushing yards allowed per game at 168.5. The last two starting running backs (Kimani Vidal and Rico Dowdle) have combined for 330 yards on 41 attempts, averaging over eight yards per carry.

Browns have to find success on the ground to win Week 7 vs Dolphins

Last week, the Browns found little success on the ground and probably went away from it too soon after the game script completely went against them. As a result, Gabriel was forced to throw the ball 52 times, allowing the defensive linemen to tee off knowing he was dropping back every play.

Cleveland's offense since 2020 has lived on the ability to run the ball to set up play-action boots and get the defense into looks that are favorable to pass against. On top of that, the only part of this offense that is a legitimate strength is Quinshon Judkins, who is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards over expected per attempt.

Combine the weather forecast, the state of the Browns' offense, and the weak Miami rushing attack, and it's obvious the Browns have to control the game on the ground to get back in the win column at home. David Njoku has been ruled out with a knee injury, so expect more Blake Whiteheart and an elevation for Sal Canella to allow the Browns to get under center with heavy personnel sets to run the ball.

