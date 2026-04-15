One Browns draft option checks every box at offensive tackle (except one)

The Cleveland Browns have two obvious needs and no shortage of options as they navigate the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even in a thin class, they could take as many as five different wide receivers or offensive tackles with their two first-round selections.

However, while Carnell Tate might be head and shoulders above the other pass catchers, that's not the case with offensive tackles. There are strong reasons for and against drafting most of them, and it might ultimately come down to fit.

Should that be the case, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Browns roll with Utah's Spencer Fano. As pointed out by NFL analyst Matt Bowen, he's the best second-level blocker in this class, and that's perfect for the offense Todd Monken is installing in Cleveland.

"A good fit for a wide-zone scheme, Fano uses his lower-body quickness to take positive second-level angles in the run game. He had only three blown blocks on 430 run-blocking reps in 2025," Bowen wrote.

There’s one concern that could complicate this otherwise perfect fit at tackle

While Monken has always preached adaptability and making the most of the players he has, rather than forcing his schemes on them, his offenses have thrived with wide-zone runs. Fano's ability to slide and climb is second-to-none in this class, and a home-run-hitting running back like the speedy Quinshon Judkins can benefit greatly from having him create running lanes.

With all the uncertainty at quarterback and a revamped offensive line, the running game will be even more crucial in Cleveland. Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop put together one of the NFL's most dominant running games in Baltimore, and even though they won't have Derrick Henry this time, that should still be a huge part of their game plans.

That said, it's not like Fano doesn't come with some concerns. Once tabbed as the No. 1 offensive lineman in this class, his draft stock has taken a bit of a hit after concerns about his arm length (32 1/8 inches). Those measurements have some scouts feeling as if he'd be better off moving to guard.

The Browns could use him at that spot, too, but they have a greater need for a blindside protector, which leads to another concern: He played 1,549 snaps at right tackle and just 542 on the other side of the line. He has shown the ability to make an impact on both sides, but muscle memory matters, and it might take some time before he's ready to contribute.

Fano looks like a high-ceiling offensive lineman, and he'll probably be a very productive player for years to come. Still, taking him at No. 6 might be a bit too rich, especially with all those doubts about his position.