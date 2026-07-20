One former player's praise says everything about Browns coach Todd Monken

Not many coaches have to wait until they're 60 to get their first shot at being an NFL head coach. As such, there's warranted skepticism about Todd Monken ahead of his first season with the Cleveland Browns.

Monken didn't seem to be among the fans' first choice, especially with the league's current trend of hiring younger coaches. However, he didn't need much time to win the fans over with his authentic demeanor and no-nonsense approach.

Several former players have had nothing but good things to say about Monken as a tactician and, more importantly, as a leader of men.

That was the case as well with Cecil Shorts III, who gushed about Monken's leadership during a recent interview on 92.3 The Fan:

"He's real. He's straightforward. He's honest. He's a guy that's a straight shooter," Shorts said. "I think y'all seen that in the media. He just tells it how it is. He don't care how you're going to take it. That's just who he is. He stands on business. For a player, that means a lot, because I can trust him. Whether I like what he says or not, he's going to be 100% real. I don't gotta worry about politics or games being played. He's going to keep it real with me from the jump. He's special. He's already got a special place with me. I was with him for one season in Tampa Bay, and he's the real deal. One of the best receiver coaches I've ever had. Not just the Xs and Os, but just simply who he is as a man."

Todd Monken's leadership could transform the Cleveland Browns

For way too long, the Browns looked like a broken team. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz kept the defense running like a fine-tuned machine, with discipline, a short leash, accountability, and elite execution. The offense, on the other hand, wasn't even close to that.

Kevin Stefanski's tenure had some good moments, but he often offered empty statements and non-answers through the media, and seemed reluctant to change. Penalties and poor execution on offense and special teams often held the team back.

At the very least, Monken will hold everyone accountable, including himself. He'll be authentic, get in guys' faces, and do what needs to be done to fix what's ailing the team.

That's the type of tough love and leadership this team has lacked for years. That's the type of coach who can create genuine connections with his players, which is something we rarely saw during the Stefanski era.

Building a winning culture starts with having everyone in the building buy in and believe in each other. It means having someone to look up to and turn to when things get tough, someone who can look you in the eye and demand 100 percent effort from you because you know he's giving that type of effort.

Monken may or may not be the right head coach for the Browns long-term, but judging by what his former players say of him, he's definitely the right leader for this rebuild.