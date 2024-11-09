PFF Mock Draft simulator reveals most common pick for Browns in first round
Draft simulators are fun. You're able to see how often something could happen to a team in a draft, and you can run them over and over again to fit your own narratives and biases. If you're a Cleveland Browns fan, you've probably been running a few simulators since Week 9 just to see how the team might fare in 2025.
There are a few great websites for these simulators, but one site does a really good job of not just offering a simulator but consolidating simulations into one result - Pro Football Focus, or PFF. PFF has already done some great draft content for Browns fans seeking a way to distract themselves from the team's performance this season, and as Cleveland is set to pick in the first round for the first time in three years.
There's a big question hanging over this front office ahead of the 2025 draft - what position do you fill? There's an argument to be made that every single position group outside of the defensive line needs an upgrade or at least a replacement, so it's a toss up as it pertains to what need Cleveland fills with their first round pick. Assuming they'll stay somewhere in the top 5 range - they're currently fifth in draft order according to Tankathon - they can essentially pick whoever they'd like aside from Travis Hunter, Will Johnson, or Mason Graham.
According to PFF and their mock draft simulations, though, one name came up the most as the one that the Browns would be taking with that prime pick - Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
Can Ward work in Cleveland?
Ward is a darling on basically every single draft board you'll find on the internet nowadays. His arm strength is killer, and his ability to escape the pocket and still make something would be huge if the Browns are still feeling shaky about their offensive line in 2025 - which, if they still haven't figured out how to fix by 2025, would be a huge failure. He grades out at 91.4 on PFF and has 20 "big-time" throws this season which ranks fourth overall in CFB.
Again, quarterback is one of several huge needs for the Browns next season. Their secondary is likely to suffer if they don't add someone to help Denzel Ward, and their wide receiving corp will be likely losing at least one player in Elijah Moore as he hits free agency. Their offensive line has a ton of free agents hitting the market as well, and assuming they won't be able to pay anyone with Deshaun Watson's contract becoming more and more of an albatross, they might aim to draft for that room.
But, Ward would at minimum be an excellent rookie to take as a backup to Watson assuming the team doesn't bring Jameis Winston back in free agency. Ward can at least learn Kevin Stefanski's system and step in if Watson has yet another horrendous start to the season in 2025. Plus, the Browns wouldn't have to commit major money to Ward, allowing them to hone his elite talent while also surviving their cap situation.
Watson isn't going to just give up the starting role easily. But, another major injury and surgery - this time his Achilles - might make that decision for him.