PFF names the one trade partner for Myles Garrett that would shake up the NFL

Myles Garrett can't decide where he lands after his trade request to the Cleveland Browns was made public. He can only hope that the front office grants his wish: to go play for a contender.

As far as the front office even trading Garrett in the first place, let alone to a contender, it sounds like Garrett is hoping for an impossible change. General manager Andrew Berry has made it clear that he has no interest in parting ways with the Browns' star player, no matter what sorts of offers he receives for Garrett.

There are some formidable defenses in the NFL that could simply add a cherry on top in the form of Garrett to their defensive line. The Philadelphia Eagles just won Super Bowl 59 thanks to the relentless pressure their D-line was able to put on Patrick Mahomes, so it's clear that adding a Garrett-level defender can take a contender from a fringe to actual Super Bowl team.

According to PFF, there's a specific team that can take this route in the NFC and go all in on defense winning a championship.

PFF names Detroit Lions as potential trade partner for Myles Garrett

The Detroit Lions, already with Aidan Hutchinson in tow, might look to bring Garrett into the fold this offseason to completely fortify their D-line. Za'Darius Smith, the former Brown who was traded to Detroit in 2024, would also be around to add extra pass rush intensity to the line. Detroit could essentially replicate the Eagles' game plan for their defense.

"The Lions would likely jump at the chance to add Garrett to bolster their pass rush and create the most lethal pairing in the NFL with Aidan Hutchinson. After Hutchinson’s injury early in the year, Detroit’s pass rush struggled to generate pressure – ranking 23rd in team pass-rush grade (64.0) from Week 6 onward," wrote Mason Cameron of PFF on the potential move.

He added, "Adding Garrett to the mix would be a nightmare for offenses, as well as provide Garrett with the chance to compete for a title."

Detroit had a very shocking exit this postseason, falling to the underdog Washington Commanders because of their inability to put pressure on Jayden Daniels in the pocket. He ended up slicing and dicing up their defense, throwing for two touchdowns and 299 yards. He was also never sacked, a stark contrast to the Commanders' game against the Eagles, where he was sacked three times.

Cleveland, again, has no intention of moving Garrett - yet. It's hard to say they won't be swayed by a gargantuan offer once they've figured out their quarterback and draft situation.

