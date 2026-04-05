Pick No. 24 could be where the Browns catch everyone off guard

For Cleveland Browns fans, there's already been a ton of conversation around the team's potential selections at pick No. 6 and No. 24 of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns have plenty of needs across the board, so those two prospects will likely make an immediate impact on the team's success in Year 1 of the Todd Monken era.

Cleveland especially needs help on the offensive line and in the wide receiver room, and its has been linked to star prospects like wide receiver Carnell Tate from Ohio State, right tackle Francis Mauigoa out of Miami, and left tackle Kadyn Proctor from Alabama with the No. 6 pick.

The Browns still hold that No. 24 pick, which was acquired in last year's blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While there's been plenty of names thrown around, like offensive linemen Monroe Freeling of Georgia and Spencer Fano from Utah, GM Andrew Berry might have a curveball up his sleeve.

Here are three prospects that Cleveland could have its sights on for their pick No. 24 overall.

These unexpected prospects could be in play for the Browns at No. 24

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, WR

The wide receiver from Texas A&M has the skill set at the position that could be very attractive to a team like Cleveland. Concepcion has exceptional quickness and can break off routes and angles extremely well. He has great speed and can get by his defenders, but his ability to read defenses and sit down in coverages is appealing as well.

He has good breakaway speed after the catch, can shed tackles, and gets up the field rather than going horizontal like some wide receivers. The Browns need a receiver like Concepcion who can quickly create space for their quarterback.

Concepcion started his collegiate career at North Carolina State before transferring to Texas A&M this past season. He collected 2,218 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his time between both schools. Last season with the Aggies, he caught 61 passes for 919 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, Safety

If you are a Browns fan these days, all you keep hearing about is safety Caleb Downs of Ohio State. There are other high-end safeties out there, too, and one that is climbing up many draft boards is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren from Toledo.

McNeil-Warren played four seasons with the Rockets, collecting 214 tackles, including 11 for a loss, had five interceptions, deflected 13 passes, and forced nine fumbles (recovering two). He was a menace on the field for opposing offenses.

The Browns have Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman right now at safety, but they need to find a third safety who could help crowd the line of scrimmage and also drop back quickly into coverage.

Gabe Jacas, Illinois, Defensive End

One of the Browns' biggest strengths on their defense is veteran defensive end Myles Garrett. They also have a pretty good supporting cast with the likes of defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.

However, the Browns ended up passing on signing A.J. Epenesa, after he failed a team physical, and they now have a need for young talent at the defensive end position. A very talented and steady edge coming out of college could be Gabe Jacas from Illinois.

Jacas has the brute strength to play the position, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 260. He's the kind of player who can wear down his opponent on Sundays. He's not flashy with a lot of extra moves in his repertoire at the moment, but over a long NFL career, he'll certainly improve that part of his game.

Jacas filled up the stat sheet during his four-year stint at Illinois. He had 183 tackles, including 35 for loss. He added 27 sacks, with 11 of those in his senior season. He also forced seven total fumbles.

Don't be surprised, Cleveland fans, if one of these college prospects is announced as the team's pick at No. 24. All three of these players would help the Browns immediately, and right now that should be priority No. 1.