Get the Nick Chubb 'Chubb Crunch' cereal for your fan cave and help support charity
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has his own cereal that's perfect for every fan cave and also helps support charity.
By Josh Aul
Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb has his own cereal in collaboration with PLB Sports and Entertainment. 'Chubb Crunch' was first released in 2021, and now Chubb and his team at PLB Sports and Entertainment are pushing a new promotion for the cereal before the supply is exhausted.
'Chubb Crunch' is one of those collectors' items that every die-hard Browns fan should want among their display of memorabilia. Not only does the box feature a superhero portrayal of Chubb and a creative Batman-inspired logo, but the cereal itself is delicious (similar to Cinnamon Toast Crunch).
More importantly, a portion of every 'Chubb Crunch' sale is donated to First Candle, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Chubb's sister, Neidra, tragically lost her son to SIDS in 2018.
Neidra is now on the board of directors of First Candle and continues to support grieving families in memory of her son, Junior Stocks-Chubb.
PLB Sports and Entertainment has teamed up with The Dawgs Podcast to provide a 10% discount offer to all listeners who order 'Chubb Crunch' with the promo code DAWGS. The company urges fans to get their orders in soon because 'Chubb Crunch' is now a limited-supply item.
As for his play on the field, Chubb enters his sixth season and is already fourth in team history with 6,341 yards on the ground. Last year, he had a career-high with 1,525 yards on the ground and tied his personal best with 12 touchdowns.