10 players the Cleveland Browns should bring back to their practice squad
The next 24 hours will be chaotic as 1,100 plus players wait to find out if they will get a new home. Here are 10 players that the Cleveland Browns should bring back to their practice squad if they clear waivers.
Practice squad candidate No. 2: Demetric Felton, RB
Demetric Felton finally got the opportunity to show what he could do when used as a running back. The results were mostly positive. Felton demonstrated the ability to be successful running the ball out of the shotgun, as well as the skills to excel as a passing down back.
But in the end, Felton’s inability to improve in his pass protection cost him a chance to land on the roster. If he were to clear waivers, which is not a given, Felton is a perfect candidate for the practice squad. It would give Felton additional time to work on the craft of being an all-around running back and give the Browns a backup in the kick return game.
Practice squad candidate No. 3: Lonnie Phelps, DE
The Browns had quite the undrafted free-agent class in training camp this year. With two players from the crop making the 53-man roster, as well as the above-mentioned Watkins, one that flew slightly under the radar was defensive end Lonnie Phelps.
Phelps was facing an uphill battle just due to the accumulation of talent in the edge rusher room. With the majority of that talent with their spot on the roster cemented, Phelps put his best foot forward and made a decent account of himself. But in the end, Phelps fell victim to the numbers game.
However, if you watched the tape closely, Phelps flashed frequently when given the opportunity to show what he could do. Phelps displayed above average play strength and adequate burst off the line of scrimmage. He plays with a tenacity that surely caught the attention of the coaching staff.
There are clear deficiencies in Phelps game at this juncture, but there is enough promise there to continue his development. The practice squad is the perfect spot for a player like Phelps sure up his deficiencies and demonstrate his value.