Can Browns UDFA Lonnie Phelps have a Maxx Crosby breakout?
Maxx Crosby has transformed from a redshirt freshman at Eastern Michigan to a top edge rusher in the league, is former RedHawk Lonnie Phelps, an UDFA for the Browns, the next breakout MAC defender?
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns signed UDFA edge-rusher Lonnie Phelps, who spent most of his colligate career in the MAC at Miami of Ohio, transferring to Big-12 Kansas for his senior year.
Maxx Crosby, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the Oakland Raiders, spent his entire collegiate career in the MAC at Eastern Michigan. Crosby has transformed from a redshirt freshman at a small D1 school to a top edge rusher in the league. Crosby was ranked fourth on Pro Football Focus’s 25 Best Edge Defenders from 2022 list.
So how do the two compare coming out of college?
Phelps' scouting profile has him at 6-foot-2 - 244lb. with 32⅜ inch arms and 9 ¼ inch hands.
Phelps’ prospect grade of 6.14- ‘Good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.’
Crosby’s profile had him listed at 6-foot-5 - 255lb. with 32⅞ inch arms and 9 ¾ inch hands.
Crosby’s prospect grade was 5.90 - ‘Average backup or special teamer.’
Lonnie Phelps
Miami Redhawks:
2019
- 11 Games
- 19 Total Tackles (12 Solo - 7 Assisted - 5.0 For Loss)
- 4.0 Sacks
- 2 Forced Fumbles
2020
- 2 Games
- 8 Total Tackles (4 Solo - 4 Assisted - 2.0 For Loss)
- 2.0 Sacks
- 0 Forced Fumbles
2021
- 11 Games
- 30 Total Tackles (23 Solo - 7 Assisted - 13.5 For Loss)
- 8.5 Sacks
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Kansas Jayhawks
2022
- 13 Games
- 57 Total Tackles (45 Solo - 12 Assisted - 11.5 For Loss)
- 7.0 Sacks
- 1 Forced Fumble
Total:
37 Games - 114 Total Tackles (84 Solo - 30 Assisted - 32.0 For Loss) - 21.5 Sacks
1 Fumble Recoveries - 3 Forced Fumbles
Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan:
2015
- Redshirt
2016
- 13 Games
- 35 Total Tackles (11 Solo - 24 Assisted - 5.5 For Loss)
- 1.5 Sacks
- 1 Fumble Recovery
2017
- 12 Games
- 57 Total Tackles (31 Solo - 26 Assisted - 16.5 For Loss)
- 11.0 Sacks
- 2 Fumble Recoveries - 1 FR Touchdown
- 4 Forced Fumbles
2018
- 12 Games
- 70 Total Tackles (31 Solo - 39 Assisted - 19.0 For Loss)
- 7.5 Sacks
- 1 Fumble Recovery
- 4 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Interception - 1 INT Touchdown
Total:
37 Games - 162 Total Tackles (73 Solo - 89 Assisted - 41.0 For Loss) - 20 Sacks - 4 Fumble Recoveries - 1 FR Touchdown - 8 Forced Fumbles - 1 Interception - 1 INT Touchdown
Whether you’re the type of person who thinks teams should only draft from Power-5 schools and MAC isn’t D1 football (Absolutely insane take, by the way) or Maxx Crosby was a hidden MAC gem like Khalil Mack, there's no denying the potential is there with Lonnie Phelps and the Cleveland Browns.