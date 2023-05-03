4 undrafted free agents who could make the Cleveland Browns roster
Browns undrafted rookie No. 3: Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas
The Cleveland Browns have some talent at the defensive end position with Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo as the starters. They also have a third round pick from 2022 in Alex Wright, who showed flashes as a rookie. Isaiah McGuire is there as well, a fourth rounder from this season.
Those four players are all locks to make the roster but considering durability concerns they've had in the past, it wouldn't be a shock to see a fifth player on the roster. There's been talk of a veteran addition but it's more likely they allow secon-year player Isaiah Thomas and Lonnie Phelps fight for the job.
As a rookie, Thomas had nine tackles, one sack, and four quarterback pressures. That's not bad for a seventh-round pick but it's also not nearly enough for him to have that final spot locked down. That's especially true when you look at what Lonnie Phelps brings to the table.
Phelps is undersized at 6-foot-2 and 244 pounds but put up some impressive numbers at the Scouting Combine. He turned in a 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash while adding 31 bench press reps – to show he's not just a "speed guy."
He will be given every opportunity to make this team and has the talent to do so.