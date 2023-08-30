10 players the Cleveland Browns should bring back to their practice squad
The next 24 hours will be chaotic as 1,100 plus players wait to find out if they will get a new home. Here are 10 players that the Cleveland Browns should bring back to their practice squad if they clear waivers.
Practice squad candidate No. 4: Jaedon Darden, WR
There was a brief window where Darden had an outside chance to make the 53-man roster this summer. Unfortunately for Darden a leg injury derailed his momentum and by the time he returned to the practice field it was too late.
But while he was healthy during the early portions of training camp, Darden was drawing attention for his ability to stretch the field as a speed threat. Darden also possess the ability to be a threat in the return game. If he’s fully healthy, Darden would make an excellent addition to the practice squad.
Practice squad candidate No. 5: Charlie Thomas, LB
Unfortunately for Charlie Thomas, he was overshadowed by the play of another undrafted free agent linebacker, Mohamoud Diabate. But Thomas displayed every characteristic that you would want to see out of a rookie linebacker.
The Browns just found themselves with an abundance of linebackers, many of which are key special teams’ contributors, so there was no room for a developmental linebacker. However, if waivers come and go and Thomas is still available, the Browns should snatch him up for the practice squad quickly.
Practice squad candidate No. 6: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE
In years past, the Browns would roster as many as four tight ends. But in the offense’s new iteration, the team appears to be moving away from tight end heavy formation in favor of spreading the field out. That leaves a player like Zaire Mitchell-Paden on the outside looking in.
Outside of David Njoku, Mitchell-Paden has the most physical upside of anyone in the tight end room. However, ZMP is clearly a project, but the team is intrigued with his upside. That upside should be enough to land Mitchell-Paden on the Browns practice squad should he clear waivers.