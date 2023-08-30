10 players the Cleveland Browns should bring back to their practice squad
The next 24 hours will be chaotic as 1,100 plus players wait to find out if they will get a new home. Here are 10 players that the Cleveland Browns should bring back to their practice squad if they clear waivers.
Practice squad candidate No. 7: Mike Harley Jr, WR
This is the exact same position that Mike Harley Jr. found himself in this time last season. Although, this preseason there was not near as much fanfare surrounding the University of Miami’s all-time leading receiver. But, despite the lack of hype, Harley is more polished as a receiver after spending last season on the practice squad.
Expect the shifty Harley to get another spot on the Browns practice squad after waivers are processed. Harley is the type of receiver that could give the Browns defense a plethora of looks due to his versatility lining up in different spots.
Practice squad candidate No. 8: Sam Kamara, DL
One gem the Browns uncovered during the preseason was defensive end Sam Kamara. The biggest weapon that Kamara wielded during training camp was his versatility to play in the interior as well as the edge.
Kamara gained attention when he flashed in the Hall of Fame game. Listed at 6-feet-2 and 272 pounds, Kamara displayed impressive play strength and the ability to discard blockers. Although his play tapered off as the preseason went along, Kamara displayed enough to merit consideration for a spot on the Browns practice squad.
Practice squad candidate No. 9: Tanner McCalister, S
Much like the above mentioned Chalie Thomas, Tanner McCalister played well but was overshadowed by another undrafted free agent at his position. In McCalister’s case it was his former college teammate Ronnie Hickman that received the shine.
But McCalister made a good account of himself during the Browns training camp. McCalister, a former cornerback who transitioned to safety, has a well-rounded skill set and plays with an edge. If he were to land back on the Browns practice squad, McCalister would be able an excellent addition and someone who could give the Browns offense different looks.
Practice squad candidate No. 10: Kellen Mond, QB
The Browns need a practice squad quarterback and given the amount of time they have already spent on developing Kellen Mond, it would seem like a natural fit to add him to the practice squad. Obviously, with quarterback being the most premium of positions, there is an outside chance that a team adds Mond to their 53-man roster.
But more than likely, Mond will clear waivers and the Browns will snatch him back up for their practice squad. The real question is if the Browns will utilize the new third QB rule and call Mond up to be the emergency quarterback on gameday until his eligibility is exhausted.