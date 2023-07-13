2 Contract extensions the Browns need to make and 1 to avoid
Who should the Cleveland Browns extend and who can they let hit the open market?
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL salary cap is a funny thing. Oftentimes, teams can manipulate it — and Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is one of the best there is when it comes to this. However, even he needs to take advantage of a situation when he has the leverage.
That's the case with two players that should be extended now while the Browns have roughly $17 million in cap space. On the other hand, we also have one player who they need to let play out his contract and hit the open market.
3. Browns should extend Grant Delpit
Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, Grant Delpit seemed to be a lock to be called upon as a first-round pick. However, he fell into the second round and the Browns wound up taking him at No. 44 overall.
Unfortunately, an Achilles tear cost him his rookie campaign. Delpit returned in 2021 and had 66 tackles with one pick. Near the end of the season, he was really starting to come on strong and hopes were high for 2022.
While he did finish that year with impressive numbers, the overall effectiveness declined. Still, Delpit had 105 tackles and four picks — which doesn't happen by accident.
Heading into his fourth season, Delpit is on the final year of his contract — and the Browns would be wise to strike up an extension now. With Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod signed, Delpit will spend less time in deep coverage, which means he's going to look more like the player we saw at LSU and the end of 2021.
Signing him before a breakout season could end up saving the franchise a lot of money.