2 Contract extensions the Browns need to make and 1 to avoid
Who should the Cleveland Browns extend and who can they let hit the open market?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns should extend Donovan Peoples-Jones
There's a school of thought that Donovan Peoples-Jones could be entering his final year with the Browns. That makes sense considering how well he's played thus far.
A former sixth-round pick, DPJ has shown steady improvement in each season since entering the NFL. In 2022, he had his best campaign to date with 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. And this was done while primarily catching passes from Jacoby Brissett.
This year, it's going to be Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball which should lead to an even better season. Not only will Cleveland throw the ball more, but DPJ and Watson already have a great rapport, evidenced by his eight-catch, 114-yard performance in Week 14. That was just the second game the two ever played together.
Even with the addition of Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and Cedric Tillman, Peoples-Jones could put up similar numbers. If he does, his asking price could go through the roof which will lead to a tough decision. Do they let DPJ walk, or do they release Amari Cooper and use that money on the younger wideout?
A third option is to try and work out a deal now, and hope DPJ is willing to take the security rather than bet on himself.