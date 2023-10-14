2 underused Browns who need more touches vs 49ers and one who needs fewer
With the 49ers coming to town, the Cleveland Browns need to get the ball in the hands of these 2 playmakers and avoid force-feeding another
By Randy Gurzi
Elijah Moore needs fewer targets
Heading into the season, there was an expectation that Donovan Peoples-Jones would see fewer targets simply due to the arrival of Elijah Moore. A former second-round pick of the New York Jets, Moore is a shifty wideout who can be dangerous after the catch.
He was never able to take off with the Jets, which is how he landed in Cleveland and the change of scenery was welcome. Moore also had a great rapport with Deshaun Watson throughout the offseason programs and training camp.
However, when the season started, the connection didn't look as dangerous. Moore and Watson haven't been able to truly stretch the field and that's resulted in head coach Kevin Stefanski dialing up far too many plays designed at getting Moore in rhythm.
After four games, he has 17 receptions on 29 targets for just 148 yards with no touchdowns. He's also been given the ball as a runner seven times, which has accounted for three yards — and one frustrating 20-yard loss in Week 4.
In their game against the 49ers, the Browns simply can't do this. This isn't to say they shouldn't get Moore the ball but the force-feeding needs to stop. Instead, they need to have him operate the way a typical receiver would and let the plays develop naturally. Eventually, it will click but his 6.3 yards per touch is far from what they need out of No. 8.