2023 is a big year for Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been good throughout his first two seasons in the NFL but this will be a big year for the Cleveland Browns linebacker
The 2023 season is a big one for a lot of Andrew Berry draft picks, but it might be the biggest for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. In 2021, JOK was a player that had a first-round grade but he ended up falling into the second round where the Cleveland Browns traded up to select the Notre Dame product. Most people called it a steal at the time.
There have been numerous flashes by JOK since his rookie year. When he's used properly, he can be a nightmare for opposing defenses. He's very versatile and can fly around the feel to make plays when he's on his game.
It's definitely safe to say that former defensive coordinator Joe Woods did a poor job putting JOK in situations to succeed, but some of the blame for his progression falls on himself as well. There are two major issues with JOK that will be the make-or-break factor on whether or not he turns into the Pro Bowl-level player most thought he would be.
The big thing that JOK needs to overcome in 2023 is getting bit by the injury bug. So far in his short career, he has not played a full season. One of the critiques of him coming out of college was that he was too small.
So far, that has been unfortunately true in the NFL. If he can't get his body to hold up, then he will never achieve his full potential with the Browns. Some of this falls on him to put on more muscle, take care of his body, and do proper training and conditioning throughout the season.
Freak injuries can still happen that he has no control over, but he should be able to do more on his end to help. The report from Minicamp so far is that he looks slightly bigger, so that is a good sign.
The other big factor is simply him taking a step forward with his skill and play recognition so consistency can become the norm for him. There have been flashes of him making nice plays, sure. But he needs to stack those plays to where they consistently happen.
Some of this will be aided by having a new elite defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz. Either way, he will need to put the work in so he can take that next step.
JOK has all of the tools to be an elite player in this league, 2023 is just a big year for him to put it all together. If he can stay on the field, keep an eye out for him to make a Pro Bowl and help the Browns to a playoff berth.