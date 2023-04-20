3 Cleveland Browns who need to be more consistent in 2023
2. Browns Linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell to the Browns at pick 52 in the 2021 NFL Draft, many fans and the organization were jumping for joy. He was an incredible pick at that spot as he was perceived to be a first-round talent, but a heart issue scared many teams away.
JOK possesses a ton of speed and athleticism and some even think he is more of a hybrid between a linebacker and a safety. His versatility could be put on full display in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
One thing JOK needs to do this upcoming season is to be more consistent, especially with his durability. He missed six games last year (including the final four games of the season) and three his rookie season. On the flip side of that and to be fair to him, the Browns linebacker room was dismantled with injuries in 2022, which is why they have serious interest in Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.
This isn't to replace JOK by any means, but more so to add some depth to a room depleted a season ago. Simpson could be a nice complementary player next to JOK.
Had Owusu-Koramoah been healthy in 2022, he likely would have ended with better stats than he had as a rookie. Last season he finished with 70 tackles (45 solo and seven for a loss) as opposed to 76 (49/three) in 2021. He had four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in both seasons and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.
Under Schwartz, JOK could enhance his stats and for the sake of a potential playoff berth, the Browns will need more consistency out of the third-year player. If he can be what many think he can be, then the sky will be the limit for him and this team.