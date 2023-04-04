Browns have serious interest in Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson
The Cleveland Browns will host Trenton Simpson a linebacker from Clemson, later this week. The Browns will bring him to Berea for an official Pre-Draft visit. Simpson fits the Browns linebacker mold perfectly drawing comparisons to current Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Cleveland has multiple picks in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. They will need to find backups who can contribute with those picks. Linebacker is a position of need as the group was hit with a plethora of injuries last season.
Simpson is small for linebackers at 6-2 and 235 lbs. The same can be said for JOK whom the Browns drafted in the second round. Simpson too is projected as a second-round player. So, if the Browns were interested, they may have to trade up to acquire his services.
Simpson is a versatile player who can play multiple positions. He rushes the passer, plays the pass and is an excellent run defender.
"When you watch Simpson’s tape, you have to play a bit of “Where’s Waldo?” before each snap. On any given play, he could be in the box, in the slot, off the edge, or even at deep safety. But what makes Simpson so valuable isn’t his ability to line up all over the field. It’s his ability to dominate all over the field. "- James Fragoza, ProFootballNetwork.com
At the combine, he demonstrated his athleticism by running a 4.43 40-yard dash. The Browns may be looking to add speed in the third round, especially on defense.
Cleveland's front office also likes athletic players with position versatility. His NFL combine numbers created a 9.98 relative athletic score out of 10, which means is a very athletic player.
For Simpson to be in for a visit means that Browns are serious. And why shouldn't they be serious? They have the draft capital to move into the second round to draft him. He fits the mold of smaller, faster linebackers who display position versatility.
The only issue with smaller linebackers is the defensive line must protect them. With new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme in place, the Browns linebackers may get the protection they need. If they do, players like JOK and Simpson would be a matchup dream come true for the Browns.