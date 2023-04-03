Browns mock draft: Four big contributors found in middle rounds of 2023 NFL Draft
There's a growing sense that the Cleveland Browns can't find contributors in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft since they don't have a pick in Round 1 or Round 2 following their recent trades. But that's not necessarily going to be the case.
Not only did they find a starting-caliber player in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with Martin Emerson, but Cleveland has also done a solid job building their roster to where they won't have to reach for any position, which plays in their favor.
Being able to take the best player on the board will be key for them and with that strategy, they land four potential contributors with their first four selections in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.
Browns pick Round 3, No. 74: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
Defensive end is one of the few positions left that can be called a "need." The good news is, it's not a major need at this point with Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okronkwo as the starters. They also like both Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas as reserves but if the right player is there at No. 74, they have to take him.
That's what happens in this mock as Derick Hall from Auburn is still on the board. Hall is a 6-foot-3, 255-pounder who ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash and covered 10-foot-7-inches in the broad jump.
A former team captain, Hall possesses all the intangibles to be a star and has a high football character as well. He could wind up pushing Okoronkwo for time before long — and there's never such a thing as too many pass rushers.