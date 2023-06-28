Fansided
2023 Cleveland Browns Offense: Fact or Fiction

While we await the arrival of training camp, here are some fact or fiction predictions for the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

By Eddie McDonald

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
Fact or Fiction: Elijah Moore will have more receiving yards than Donovan Peoples-Jones

Andrew Berry traded the Browns' lone second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick.

Moore possesses dynamic speed and playmaking abilities that he could never fully unlock in the Big Apple. A change of scenery should do Moore good especially with Watson throwing him the football.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is entering his fourth professional season, all with Cleveland. He stepped up in a big way in 2022 and proved to be a viable NFL No. 2 wide receiver.

DPJ enters the season on the last year of his contract and he will likely continue to earn himself a solid payday in 2024, whether back with the Browns or elsewhere. This isn't a make-or-break season for Peoples-Jones, but it is one that can enhance his resume.

During the early stages of offseason workouts and practices, Moore and Watson have developed a strong chemistry. Yes, they are only in helmets and shorts and running 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but it's all we have for now, and Moore is looking like the steal of the offseason.

Peoples-Jones will still be a major contributor in this offense and will excel in the underneath routes, along with Amari Cooper, when Moore is able to stretch the defense. Last year we saw him make a ton of tough and tested catches and we should expect more of the same this year.

Ultimately I think Moore will shake free for those long touchdowns more than Peoples-Jones, and that will be the deciding factor in this discussion. Both will flirt with 1,000 yards, but both might come up just short. Time will ultimately tell.

Fact

