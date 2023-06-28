2023 Cleveland Browns Offense: Fact or Fiction
While we await the arrival of training camp, here are some fact or fiction predictions for the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
Fact or Fiction: Elijah Moore will have more receiving yards than Donovan Peoples-Jones
Andrew Berry traded the Browns' lone second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick.
Moore possesses dynamic speed and playmaking abilities that he could never fully unlock in the Big Apple. A change of scenery should do Moore good especially with Watson throwing him the football.
Donovan Peoples-Jones is entering his fourth professional season, all with Cleveland. He stepped up in a big way in 2022 and proved to be a viable NFL No. 2 wide receiver.
DPJ enters the season on the last year of his contract and he will likely continue to earn himself a solid payday in 2024, whether back with the Browns or elsewhere. This isn't a make-or-break season for Peoples-Jones, but it is one that can enhance his resume.
During the early stages of offseason workouts and practices, Moore and Watson have developed a strong chemistry. Yes, they are only in helmets and shorts and running 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but it's all we have for now, and Moore is looking like the steal of the offseason.
Peoples-Jones will still be a major contributor in this offense and will excel in the underneath routes, along with Amari Cooper, when Moore is able to stretch the defense. Last year we saw him make a ton of tough and tested catches and we should expect more of the same this year.
Ultimately I think Moore will shake free for those long touchdowns more than Peoples-Jones, and that will be the deciding factor in this discussion. Both will flirt with 1,000 yards, but both might come up just short. Time will ultimately tell.
Fact