2023 Cleveland Browns Offense: Fact or Fiction
While we await the arrival of training camp, here are some fact or fiction predictions for the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
Fact or Fiction: Deshaun Watson will pass for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns
The Cleveland Browns pushed their chips all in last March and can finally play their hand with Deshaun Watson under center for an entire season.
Watson was only able to play in six games last year due to serving an 11-game suspension. The Clemson product went 700 days from his last NFL start to his first with Cleveland. There was a lot of rust, but there were also glimpses of the brilliant quarterback play we saw from him in Houston.
The offense will be tailor-made to fit the skillset of Watson and so far in the offseason, Watson has been said to have developed a strong relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
He has been described as a "no ego star who wants to be coached hard." In all of the videos that we have seen this offseason, Watson looks cool, calm, and collected. Shoutout RVD.
Berry went out and got reinforcements for Watson to throw to throughout the season. He made the trade for Moore and used the pick involved in the trade to draft wideout Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee. So far, Cleveland coaches are pleased with what they've seen from Tillman.
Berry also signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who has been the beneficiary of the rocket arm Watson possesses. Tight end Jordan Akins, who was a teammate of Watson with the Texans, was also signed in free agency.
These guys add to a receiving room that features Cooper, DPJ, David Njoku, and second-year player David Bell. Add this to what Chubb brings to the table and this offense should be one of the top 10 in the NFL.
Watson is entering this season with something to prove as many have already written him off and have claimed he won't ever return to an All-Pro level. Unlike a previous Cleveland quarterback, Watson doesn't engage with the media who say these things.
Fact